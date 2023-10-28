The contests in a Week 9 college football slate sure to please for fans in Texas include the BYU Cougars taking on the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kansas State (-17.5)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: SMU (-20.5)

South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Kyle Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas A&M (-17.5)

Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Apogee Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Memphis (-7)

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Southern Utah Thunderbirds

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Eccles Coliseum
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Houston Christian Huskies

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Husky Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

BYU Cougars at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Favorite: Texas (-19.5)

East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Alamodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: UTSA (-18.5)

Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: McLane Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Iowa State (-3)

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Florida A&M Rattlers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Lamar Cardinals

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Rice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)

Texas Southern Tigers at Southern Jaguars

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Tarleton State Texans at Central Arkansas Bears

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Troy (-6.5)

