Sun Belt opponents match up when the Troy Trojans (5-2) and the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

On defense, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by giving up only 17.4 points per game. The offense ranks 80th (26.6 points per game). While Texas State's defense has been sputtering, ranking 25th-worst by allowing 409.6 total yards per game, its offense ranks 12th-best with 477.1 total yards per contest.

Texas State vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Texas State vs. Troy Key Statistics

Texas State Troy 477.1 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.7 (39th) 409.6 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.6 (8th) 208.7 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.6 (32nd) 268.4 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.1 (44th) 11 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 11 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has put up 1,842 passing yards, or 263.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.9% of his passes and has thrown 14 touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 98 times for 726 yards (103.7 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Donerio Davenport has piled up 51 carries and totaled 223 yards with one touchdown.

Joey Hobert leads his squad with 612 receiving yards on 48 catches with six touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has caught 31 passes and compiled 395 receiving yards (56.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Kole Wilson has racked up 373 reciving yards (53.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 1,765 passing yards for Troy, completing 59.4% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has racked up 951 yards on 154 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner. He's also caught 10 passes for 140 yards (20 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Damien Taylor has carried the ball 40 times for 242 yards (34.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's leads his squad with 455 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 56 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has put up a 363-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 33 targets.

Deshon Stoudemire has been the target of 30 passes and hauled in 23 receptions for 308 yards, an average of 44 yards per contest.

