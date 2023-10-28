In 1A - play on Saturday, October 28, Savoy High School will host Union Hill High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Union Hill vs. Savoy Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Savoy, TX

Savoy, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fannin County Games This Week

Tioga High School at Trenton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Trenton, TX

Trenton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonham High School at Winnsboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Winnsboro, TX

Winnsboro, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Honey Grove High School at Wolfe City

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Wolfe City, TX

Wolfe City, TX Conference: 2A - District 14

2A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Upshur County Games This Week

New Diana High School at Elysian Fields High School