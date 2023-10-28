The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Pirates will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 47 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. East Carolina matchup.

UTSA vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-18.5) 47 -1100 +675 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UTSA (-18.5) 46.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

UTSA vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

  • UTSA has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • East Carolina has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • The Pirates have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +550 Bet $100 to win $550

