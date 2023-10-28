The No. 8 Oregon Ducks and the No. 13 Utah Utes take the field for one of 19 games on the college football slate in Week 9 that include a ranked team.

Live coverage of all the top college football action this week is available to you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Penn State (-31.5)

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-9.5)

No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 13 Utah Utes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-6.5)

BYU Cougars at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Texas (-19.5)

No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-5.5)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-20.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)

No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)

No. 24 USC Trojans at California Golden Bears

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: California Memorial Stadium

California Memorial Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: USC (-10.5)

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)

No. 19 Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-14)

No. 5 Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-27.5)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-24.5)

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-14.5)

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 23 UCLA Bruins

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCLA (-15.5)

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 James Madison Dukes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-20.5)

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-11.5)

No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-3)

Bet on Top 25 games today with BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.