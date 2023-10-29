Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb will be up against the Los Angeles Rams and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 8, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Lamb's 42 targets have resulted in 34 receptions for a team-best 475 yards (79.2 per game) and one score this season.

Lamb vs. the Rams

Lamb vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Rams have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Los Angeles on the season.

The 209 passing yards the Rams give up per outing makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Rams have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up four this season (0.6 per game).

Cowboys Player Previews

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Lamb Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Lamb has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

Lamb has been targeted on 42 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season (21.5% target share).

He has been targeted 42 times, averaging 11.3 yards per target (ninth in NFL).

Lamb has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

Lamb (five red zone targets) has been targeted 13.9% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 13 TAR / 11 REC / 143 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

