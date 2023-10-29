Best Bets, Odds for the Cowboys vs. Rams Game – Week 8
Check out best bets for when the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) play at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
When is Cowboys vs. Rams?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.4 points of the model. Stay away from this one.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Cowboys a 74.0% chance to win.
- The Cowboys have a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
- Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -285 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Rams have won one of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and lost that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+6.5)
- The Cowboys have put together a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Dallas has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Rams have covered the spread four times over seven games with a set spread.
- In games it has played as 6.5-point underdogs or more, Los Angeles has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (45.5)
- The two teams average a combined 2.3 more points per game, 47.8 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 45.5 points.
- The Cowboys and the Rams have seen their opponents average a combined 8.7 less points per game than the point total of 45.5 set in this outing.
- The Cowboys have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).
- The Rams have hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).
Jake Ferguson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|31.7
|1
Cooper Kupp Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|3
|98.3
|1
