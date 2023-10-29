Cowboys vs. Rams: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) are considered 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 versus the Los Angeles Rams (3-4). The contest's over/under is listed at 45.5.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Rams. Before the Rams take on the Cowboys, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cowboys vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-6.5)
|45.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-6.5)
|45.5
|-260
|+215
Other Week 8 Odds
Dallas vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: FOX
Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Insights
- Dallas has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1).
- The teams have hit the over in three of Dallas' six games with a set total.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles is 3-2-2 this year.
- The Rams have no wins ATS (0-0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Two Los Angeles games (of seven) have gone over the point total this year.
Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37.5 (-111)
|-
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30.5 (-118)
|-
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38.5 (-115)
|-
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|64.5 (-118)
|-
|Tony Pollard
|-
|-
|68.5 (-111)
|-
|24.5 (-115)
|-
|Dak Prescott
|242.5 (-115)
|-
|15.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
