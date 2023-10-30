On Monday, Josh Jung (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all knotted up 1-1.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Jung has gotten a hit in 94 of 136 games this year (69.1%), including 41 multi-hit games (30.1%).

In 22 games this season, he has gone deep (16.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Jung has picked up an RBI in 33.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 56 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in 25 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings