The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) are home in Southwest Division play versus the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this year.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic collected 32.4 points, 8.6 boards and 8.0 assists last year, shooting 49.6% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyrie Irving posted 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers last season were 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 made 3-pointers (seventh in league).

Grant Williams put up 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Dwight Powell collected 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 73.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 18.6 points last year, plus 6.7 boards and 1.0 assists.

Last season, Desmond Bane recorded an average of 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Marcus Smart recorded 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Steven Adams put up 8.6 points, 11.6 boards and 2.3 assists. He drained 59.7% of his shots from the field.

Xavier Tillman's stats last season included 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He sank 61.4% of his shots from the field.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grizzlies Mavericks 116.9 Points Avg. 114.2 113.0 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 47.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.1% Three Point % 37.1%

