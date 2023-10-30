The injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) currently has three players. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 from FedExForum.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dwight Powell C Questionable Illness 11 2 0 Jaden Hardy SG Questionable Ankle Luka Doncic PG Questionable Calf 41 11.5 8.5

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Luke Kennard: Out (Concussion), Santi Aldama: Out (Ankle)

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSW

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -2.5 227.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.