Player props are listed for Joe Pavelski and Ivan Provorov, among others, when the Dallas Stars host the Columbus Blue Jackets at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Dallas' top contributing offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has six points (three goals, three assists) and plays an average of 16:09 per game.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Penguins Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 1 1 2 4 at Ducks Oct. 19 1 1 2 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 1 0 1 1

Wyatt Johnston Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Wyatt Johnston has two goals and three assists to total five points (0.8 per game).

Johnston Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 1 2 3 2 at Ducks Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 0 0 0 3

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Jason Robertson has four total points for Dallas, with one goal and three assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 24 1 1 2 6 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Provorov has scored zero goals (zero per game) and dished out six assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with six total points (0.8 per game).

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Wild Oct. 21 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Oct. 20 0 1 1 2

Jack Roslovic Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Jack Roslovic is one of the top contributors for Columbus with six total points (0.8 per game), with two goals and four assists in seven games.

Roslovic Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Oct. 26 1 2 3 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Wild Oct. 21 1 0 1 8 vs. Flames Oct. 20 0 1 1 1

