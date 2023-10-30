Will Ty Dellandrea Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 30?
In the upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Ty Dellandrea to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dellandrea stats and insights
- Dellandrea is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- Dellandrea has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.