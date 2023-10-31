Josh Jung vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers have a 2-1 series lead.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- He ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 94 of 137 games this year (68.6%), with at least two hits on 41 occasions (29.9%).
- In 16.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven in a run in 45 games this year (32.8%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 137 games this season, and more than once 25 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Mantiply (2-2 with a 4.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without giving up a hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 35 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
