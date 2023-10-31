Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Potter County Today - October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Potter County, Texas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Jacinto Christian Academy at All Saints Episcopal School - Lubbock
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on October 31
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
