Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Chase Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 31.

The Diamondbacks will call on Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The previous 10 Rangers games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (54.5%) in those games.

Texas has a mark of 23-21 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule