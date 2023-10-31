Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 31
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers for Game 4 of the World Series, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are up 2-1.
The probable starters are Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Probable Pitchers: Mantiply - ARI (2-2, 4.62 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.15 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (10-6) to the mound for his 29th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing only one hit.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
- Heaney is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the season in this game.
- Heaney will look to collect his 19th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.
- He is trying to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.
Andrew Heaney vs. Diamondbacks
- The opposing Diamondbacks offense has a collective .250 batting average, and is 17th in the league with 1359 total hits and 14th in MLB play with 746 runs scored. They have the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.408) and are 22nd in all of MLB with 166 home runs.
- In 5 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Diamondbacks this season, Heaney has a 10.13 ERA and a 1.688 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .250.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Mantiply
- Mantiply (2-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.
- The 32-year-old has pitched in 35 games this season with a 4.62 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .236.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in four straight appearances.
Joe Mantiply vs. Rangers
- The Rangers have scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.
- The Rangers have gone 1-for-10 in three innings this season against the left-hander.
