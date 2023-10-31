Suns vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - October 31
The Phoenix Suns' (2-1) injury report has three players listed ahead of their Tuesday, October 31 game against the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) at Footprint Center. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|32
|6
|8
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zach Collins
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|10.7
|5.7
|5
Suns vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Suns vs. Spurs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-6.5
|226.5
