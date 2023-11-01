The Baylor Bears (9-0) will be up against the the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, December 16 (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Baylor games

Baylor's next matchup information

Opponent: Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Broadcast: FOX

Top Baylor players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ja'Kobe Walter 9 14.9 4.1 1.1 1.3 0.2 41.9% (39-93) 38.0% (19-50) Rayj Dennis 9 14.2 4.0 6.6 1.4 0.1 54.2% (52-96) 44.0% (11-25) Langston Love 9 12.0 2.0 1.2 0.3 0.2 48.6% (35-72) 46.7% (14-30) Jalen Bridges 9 11.1 4.3 1.2 0.7 1.2 48.6% (35-72) 44.7% (17-38) Jayden Nunn 9 10.8 2.6 2.9 1.2 0.6 45.5% (30-66) 40.9% (9-22)

