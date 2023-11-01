With a record of 7-0, the Baylor Bears' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Delaware State Hornets, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14.

Upcoming Baylor games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 Delaware State H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Miami (FL) N 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Providence N 3:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 South Florida N 3:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Texas A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 TCU H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Houston H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Kansas A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Iowa State A 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UCF H 3:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Kansas State H 8:30 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Oklahoma State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Texas H 8:30 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Houston A 3:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 BYU A 9:00 PM

Baylor's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Delaware State Hornets
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Ferrell Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Baylor players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dre'Una Edwards 7 13.7 7.0 3.0 2.0 1.1 56.2% (41-73) 35.0% (7-20)
Sarah Andrews 7 12.3 2.7 4.0 1.0 0.1 39.7% (27-68) 42.9% (18-42)
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs 7 12.0 6.7 2.0 0.9 0.6 55.4% (36-65) 0.0% (0-2)
Aijha Blackwell 7 10.6 7.4 2.7 1.9 0.0 43.3% (26-60) 25.0% (5-20)
Bella Fontleroy 7 9.6 5.0 0.9 0.9 0.3 48.1% (25-52) 41.7% (10-24)

