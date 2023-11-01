With a record of 7-0, the Baylor Bears' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Delaware State Hornets, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14.

Upcoming Baylor games

Baylor's next matchup information

Opponent: Delaware State Hornets

December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Baylor players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dre'Una Edwards 7 13.7 7.0 3.0 2.0 1.1 56.2% (41-73) 35.0% (7-20) Sarah Andrews 7 12.3 2.7 4.0 1.0 0.1 39.7% (27-68) 42.9% (18-42) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs 7 12.0 6.7 2.0 0.9 0.6 55.4% (36-65) 0.0% (0-2) Aijha Blackwell 7 10.6 7.4 2.7 1.9 0.0 43.3% (26-60) 25.0% (5-20) Bella Fontleroy 7 9.6 5.0 0.9 0.9 0.3 48.1% (25-52) 41.7% (10-24)

