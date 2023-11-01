A pair of MAC teams square off when the Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) and the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) clash on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 39.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Ball State matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-6.5) 39.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-6.5) 40.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Bowling Green is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Falcons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Ball State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Bowling Green & Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Bowling Green To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 Ball State To Win the MAC +40000 Bet $100 to win $40000

