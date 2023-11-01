Joe Pavelski (11 goals) and the Dallas Stars (15-7-3) will next play at home against the Vegas Golden Knights, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Dallas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Golden Knights H 4:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Red Wings H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Senators H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Blues A 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Kraken H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Canucks H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Predators A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Blues A 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Blackhawks H 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Blackhawks H 8:00 PM

Dallas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Vegas Golden Knights
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: American Airlines Center
  • Broadcast: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Top Dallas players

  • Pavelski: 11 goals and 14 assists
  • Jason Robertson: eight goals and 16 assists
  • Roope Hintz: 10 goals and 12 assists
  • Scott Wedgewood: 5-1-1 record, .905 save percentage, 23 goals given up

