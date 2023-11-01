Incarnate Word's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Cardinals are currently 3-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home versus the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Upcoming Incarnate Word games

Incarnate Word's next matchup information

Opponent: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Location: McDermott Center

Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Incarnate Word players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sky Wicks 8 19.0 7.5 2.6 1.0 0.6 44.8% (56-125) 34.1% (15-44) Josiah Hammons 8 14.8 4.0 1.8 0.9 0.3 35.9% (33-92) 37.7% (26-69) Josh Morgan 8 10.8 2.8 1.4 1.0 0.0 38.5% (25-65) 39.0% (16-41) Shon Robinson 8 10.1 6.3 1.1 0.8 1.0 46.0% (29-63) 7.1% (1-14) Elijah Davis 8 7.5 3.5 3.5 1.9 0.1 50.9% (27-53) 33.3% (1-3)

