The Lamar Cardinals (4-3) will be on the road against the the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Wednesday, December 13 (starting at 6:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

Opponent: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Cajundome

Top Lamar players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sabria Dean 7 15.6 3.9 1.9 1.9 0.0 47.0% (39-83) 16.7% (4-24) Akasha Davis 7 12.7 6.3 0.7 0.9 0.9 63.6% (35-55) - Jacei Denley 7 7.6 1.4 3.1 1.7 0.1 40.8% (20-49) 28.6% (4-14) T'Aaliyah Miner 7 5.9 2.7 0.3 0.7 0.3 64.3% (18-28) - Taliah Hill 7 5.0 2.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 65.0% (13-20) -

