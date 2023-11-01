Mavericks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 1
The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.
Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 123 - Bulls 107
Mavericks vs Bulls Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Bulls Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-15.7)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.8
Mavericks Performance Insights
- On offense, the Mavericks were the 16th-ranked squad in the league (114.2 points per game) last year. On defense, they were 16th (114.1 points conceded per game).
- Last season, Dallas was worst in the league in rebounds (38.8 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.7).
- The Mavericks were third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) last year.
- In terms of turnovers, Dallas was second-best in the league in committing them (11.7 per game) last year. It was 23rd in forcing them (12.4 per game).
- Last season, the Mavericks were third-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (15.2 per game), and they ranked No. 8 in 3-point percentage (37.1%).
