The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 123 - Bulls 107

Mavericks vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 5.5)

Mavericks (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-15.7)

Mavericks (-15.7) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

Mavericks Performance Insights

On offense, the Mavericks were the 16th-ranked squad in the league (114.2 points per game) last year. On defense, they were 16th (114.1 points conceded per game).

Last season, Dallas was worst in the league in rebounds (38.8 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.7).

The Mavericks were third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas was second-best in the league in committing them (11.7 per game) last year. It was 23rd in forcing them (12.4 per game).

Last season, the Mavericks were third-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (15.2 per game), and they ranked No. 8 in 3-point percentage (37.1%).

