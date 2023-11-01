The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's point total is 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -5.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

In 45 games last season, Dallas and its opponents scored more than 225.5 total points.

The average number of points in Dallas' matchups last season was 228.4, which is 2.9 more points than the over/under for this game.

Dallas won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 51 times.

Dallas won 56.6% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (30-23).

The Mavericks had a 20-12 record last year (winning 62.5% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mavericks a 69.2% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

When playing at home last season, the Mavericks sported a worse record against the spread (13-28-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (17-23-0).

When it came to point totals, the Mavericks hit the over more often at home last season, as they exceeded the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). In away games, they hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).

Last season the Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game, only 2.4 more than the 111.8 the Bulls conceded.

Dallas went 22-23 versus the spread and 27-18 overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs. Bulls Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Bulls 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 22-23 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 28-9 27-18 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 28-9 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 17-25 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-15 23-19 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.