Mitch Garver vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 of the World Series.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 100 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has driven home a run in 37 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (41.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.