Nate Lowe -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on November 1 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 3-1 series lead ahead of Game 5 of the World Series.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 126 of 177 games this year, with multiple hits 43 times.

Looking at the 177 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (11.3%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (62 of 177), with more than one RBI 22 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 76 of 177 games this season, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

