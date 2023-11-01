If you're a big fan of North Texas, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Mean Green apparel. For additional info, keep reading.

North Texas team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aaron Scott 6 15.7 5.2 1.3 1.3 0.8 Jason Edwards 6 14.3 1.8 1.0 0.3 0.0 Rubin Jones 6 10.5 3.2 4.5 2.3 0.0 C.J. Noland 6 8.2 2.8 1.3 1.0 0.3 John Buggs III 6 7.0 2.8 0.7 0.5 0.0 Robert Allen 6 4.7 7.7 1.3 1.2 1.0 Moulaye Sissoko 6 3.8 5.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 Matthew Stone 6 3.3 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.0 Christian Moore 2 2.5 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 Alex Cotton 3 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.3

North Texas season stats

This season, North Texas has won four games so far (4-2).

North Texas, in its signature win of the season, beat the Northern Iowa Panthers 83-77 in overtime on November 7.

The Mean Green have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are 24 games remaining on North Texas' schedule in 2023-24, and three are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming North Texas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Mississippi Valley State H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Boise State A 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Fordham N 11:30 AM Sun, Dec 17 Mississippi State N 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 UT Arlington H 2:00 PM

