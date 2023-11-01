Buy Tickets for Prairie View A&M Panthers Basketball Games
A game at the Iowa State Cyclones is on deck for the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3), on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Prairie View A&M games
Prairie View A&M's next matchup information
- Opponent: Iowa State Cyclones
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Prairie View A&M players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Charles Smith IV
|7
|16.6
|5.0
|1.3
|1.3
|0.3
|41.5% (39-94)
|39.3% (11-28)
|Chris Felix Jr.
|7
|13.6
|3.6
|0.7
|0.4
|0.1
|42.5% (31-73)
|75.0% (3-4)
|Nick Gazelas
|7
|9.0
|1.7
|1.4
|0.9
|0.0
|34.7% (26-75)
|24.2% (8-33)
|Brian Myles
|7
|8.0
|7.9
|0.7
|0.7
|1.0
|55.6% (25-45)
|25.0% (1-4)
|Andre Nunley
|7
|7.4
|5.3
|2.1
|2.4
|0.4
|42.4% (14-33)
|0.0% (0-5)
