In Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday, November 1, Zac Gallen will take the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Texas Rangers will answer with Nathan Eovaldi. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET at Chase Field. The Rangers lead the series 3-1.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Rangers have -110 odds to win. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 42, or 59.2%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 44-35 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (55.7% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 31, or 55.4%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a mark of 31-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Texas has a perfect record of 4-0.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Corey Seager 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series -1408 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.