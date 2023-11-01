Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 5 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - November 1
Corey Seager rides a two-game homer streak into the Texas Rangers' (90-72) game against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET on Wednesday, at Chase Field.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
- Eovaldi has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Eovaldi will try to pick up his 22nd matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.
- In eight of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Nathan Eovaldi vs. Diamondbacks
- He meets a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 14th in the league with 746 total runs scored while batting .250 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .408 slugging percentage (17th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 166 home runs (22nd in the league).
- In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Diamondbacks this season, Eovaldi has a 9.64 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .300.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen
- The Diamondbacks' Gallen (17-9) will make his 35th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, a 4.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.119 in 34 games this season.
- In 34 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.
- Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 30th start in a row.
- He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 34 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Zac Gallen vs. Rangers
- The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.452) and 233 home runs.
- The Rangers have gone 18-for-63 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.
