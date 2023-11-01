When you're rooting for Rice during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Owls' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Rice team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Travis Evee 6 14.8 3.3 2.0 1.3 0.0 Mekhi Mason 6 12.5 3.7 2.5 0.3 0.3 Max Fiedler 6 10.8 8.7 4.7 0.3 0.5 Anthony Selden 6 8.7 2.5 0.7 0.5 0.7 Noah Shelby 6 6.7 1.3 1.3 0.8 0.0 Sam Alajiki 6 5.8 2.2 0.5 0.3 0.2 Alem Huseinovic 6 4.0 0.8 1.0 0.5 0.2 Keanu Dawes 6 3.8 3.3 0.3 0.8 0.7 Andrew Akuchie 6 3.0 1.5 1.0 0.2 0.3 Gabe Warren 5 2.4 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0

Rice season stats

This season, Rice has won just one game (1-5).

The Owls have one home win this year (1-1), are 0-1 on the road and are 0-3 in neutral-site games.

Rice has zero wins versus D1 opponents this season.

The Owls, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

Rice has 25 games left in the regular season, including two versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Rice games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 UT Martin H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 Houston Christian H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Houston A 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Incarnate Word H 12:15 PM Sat, Dec 16 Northwestern State A 3:00 PM

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.