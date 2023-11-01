Exclusive Offers on Sam Houston Bearkats Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Sam Houston team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Davon Barnes
|8
|15.9
|3.1
|1.5
|0.5
|0.1
|Lamar Wilkerson
|8
|13.4
|2.6
|1.1
|1.8
|0.1
|Damon Nicholas Jr.
|8
|9.0
|5.1
|1.3
|2.1
|0.8
|Kian Scroggins
|8
|8.6
|5.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|Jaden Ray
|8
|5.8
|3.9
|5.3
|1.5
|0.0
|Owen McGlashan
|7
|5.7
|2.9
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|Marcus Boykin
|8
|4.8
|1.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0.0
|Anthony Wrzeszcz
|8
|4.4
|1.8
|1.0
|1.1
|0.3
|Souleymane Doumbia
|5
|5.6
|5.8
|0.6
|0.2
|1.2
|Cameron Huefner
|3
|5.7
|5.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
Sam Houston season stats
- Sam Houston has gone 4-4 so far this season.
- The Bearkats have one home win this year (1-1), are 2-3 on the road and are 1-0 in neutral-site games.
- Sam Houston's best victory this season came against the Troy Trojans, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 361) in the RPI. Sam Houston brought home the 88-86 in overtime win on the road on November 20.
- The Bearkats have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.
- Sam Houston has 23 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Upcoming Sam Houston games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 3
|Lamar
|H
|6:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|Missouri State
|A
|7:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 12
|UL Monroe
|H
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Texas State
|H
|7:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Grand Canyon
|A
|8:00 PM
