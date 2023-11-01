The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will be at home against the Texas College Steers on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Sam Houston games

Sam Houston's next matchup information

Opponent: Texas College Steers

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Top Sam Houston players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Diana Rosenthal 7 12.7 3.1 1.0 2.3 0.0 26.9% (25-93) 21.4% (6-28) Sydnee Kemp 7 12.6 2.1 1.9 1.1 0.1 36.8% (28-76) 39.0% (16-41) Raanee Smith 7 10.9 9.4 0.4 1.3 2.3 47.8% (32-67) - Kaylee Jefferson 7 10.9 6.7 1.6 1.1 0.0 36.3% (29-80) 15.8% (3-19) Diarrah Sissoko 7 7.7 3.0 0.6 0.6 0.0 41.9% (18-43) 40.0% (4-10)

