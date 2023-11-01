Buy Tickets for SMU Mustangs Basketball Games
SMU's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Mustangs are currently 6-4) on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET, away versus the Florida State Seminoles.
If you're looking to catch the SMU Mustangs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming SMU games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
SMU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Florida State Seminoles
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Broadcast: ACC Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for SMU's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top SMU players
Shop for SMU gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Zhuric Phelps
|10
|16.1
|4.7
|2.5
|1.9
|0.5
|40.3% (58-144)
|24.4% (11-45)
|Chuck Harris
|10
|13.2
|2.9
|2.4
|1.0
|0.4
|45.5% (46-101)
|41.9% (18-43)
|Keon Ambrose-Hylton
|10
|8.9
|4.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0.4
|75.5% (40-53)
|0.0% (0-3)
|Tyreek Smith
|10
|7.7
|5.7
|0.4
|1.1
|1.4
|57.4% (27-47)
|-
|Samuell Williamson
|10
|7.5
|5.7
|1.8
|0.8
|0.6
|39.7% (29-73)
|27.3% (3-11)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.