It's not enough to simply be a fan of SFA. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Ladyjacks by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

SFA team leaders

Want to buy Kurstyn Harden's jersey? Or another SFA player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kurstyn Harden 6 18.3 9.3 1.3 1.2 0.3 Kyla Deck 6 12.5 3.2 3.3 3.8 0.2 Destini Lombard 6 10.7 2.3 4.0 1.8 0.5 Tyler McCliment-Call 6 7.3 4.5 1.2 1.0 0.3 Zoe Nelson 6 6.8 7.8 1.7 0.8 0.7 Mimi Gatewood 5 6.8 1.0 1.4 0.4 0.0 Avery VanSickle 6 5.2 1.3 2.0 0.8 0.0 Trinity Moore 6 5.2 2.8 0.5 0.5 0.5 Ituau Tuisaula 4 3.0 2.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 Trinity Slocum 4 2.8 1.0 0.5 0.8 0.0

SFA season stats

SFA has gone 4-2 this season.

The Ladyjacks are 2-2 at home and 2-0 on the road this year.

SFA, in its signature win of the season, took down the Rice Owls 67-56 on November 25.

The Ladyjacks have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on SFA's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Ladyjacks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming SFA games

Check out the Ladyjacks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Abilene Christian H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Portland H 7:30 PM Thu, Dec 7 Portland State H 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Alabama A 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Middle Tennessee A 3:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on SFA this season.

Check out the Ladyjacks this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.