Texas A&M-CC team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Alecia Westbrook
|6
|10.8
|7.3
|2.5
|1.3
|0.5
|Torie Sevier
|5
|9.6
|5.0
|0.8
|0.0
|1.2
|Mireia Aguado
|6
|7.7
|2.5
|1.3
|1.8
|0.2
|Paige Allen
|6
|7.2
|5.3
|1.3
|1.7
|0.2
|Tymberlin Criswell
|6
|6.2
|0.8
|0.8
|1.7
|0.3
|Nabaweeyah McGill
|6
|5.2
|4.8
|1.0
|0.8
|1.7
|Annukka Willstedt
|6
|5.2
|1.8
|0.3
|1.0
|0.2
|Violeta Verano
|6
|4.5
|1.5
|2.7
|1.8
|0.0
|Sasha Shishkina
|5
|4.2
|1.4
|1.0
|0.4
|0.0
|Jaeda Whitner
|6
|2.8
|0.8
|0.7
|0.2
|0.0
Texas A&M-CC season stats
- Texas A&M-CC has put together a 3-3 record on the season so far.
- The Islanders have a 3-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road.
- In terms of its signature win this season, Texas A&M-CC defeated the Texas State Bobcats at home on November 26. The final score was 60-52.
- This season, the Islanders have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- Of Texas A&M-CC's 23 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.
Upcoming Texas A&M-CC games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|Rice
|H
|2:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 5
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|H
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 14
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|A
|7:30 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Our Lady of the Lake
|H
|12:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Concordia (TX)
|H
|2:00 PM
