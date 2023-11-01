It's not enough to simply be a fan of Texas State. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Bobcats by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Texas State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Brandon Love 7 11.0 7.3 0.6 0.4 3.3 Kaden Gumbs 7 10.7 4.4 4.1 1.0 0.1 Josh O'Garro 7 9.3 6.3 0.9 1.3 0.4 Christian Turner 7 8.3 4.4 0.7 0.6 0.0 Dylan Dawson 7 7.6 2.3 1.3 0.7 0.0 Dontae Horne 7 6.6 3.3 1.9 0.9 0.0 Tyler Morgan 2 14.0 8.0 1.5 0.5 0.5 Jordan Mason 1 21.0 1.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 Chris Nix 7 2.6 3.3 0.4 0.6 0.1 Elijah Tate 6 2.3 1.3 0.7 0.0 0.0

Texas State season stats

Texas State has put together a 3-4 record on the season so far.

At home this year, the Bobcats are unbeaten (1-0) while going 2-2 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games.

In terms of its best win this season, Texas State took down the UT Arlington Mavericks on the road on November 25. The final score was 73-66.

When squaring off against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Bobcats are winless in one game.

Texas State has three games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Texas State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Texas A 9:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Jarvis Christian H 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Sam Houston A 7:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 LeTourneau H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Houston A 8:00 PM

