Texas Tech's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Red Raiders are currently 6-2) on Tuesday, December 12 at 9:00 PM ET, at home versus the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.
Upcoming Texas Tech games
Texas Tech's next matchup information
- Opponent: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
- Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: United Supermarkets Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Texas Tech players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Joe Toussaint
|8
|15.4
|2.3
|3.9
|1.1
|0.0
|49.4% (39-79)
|30.6% (11-36)
|Pop Isaacs
|8
|14.1
|3.4
|2.8
|1.0
|0.1
|33.0% (36-109)
|24.1% (14-58)
|Devan Cambridge
|8
|10.5
|4.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.9
|52.7% (29-55)
|9.1% (1-11)
|Darrion Williams
|8
|9.4
|7.4
|1.5
|1.1
|0.6
|47.3% (26-55)
|39.3% (11-28)
|Chance McMillian
|8
|8.0
|3.8
|1.0
|0.5
|0.4
|41.8% (23-55)
|41.0% (16-39)
