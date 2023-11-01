Buy Tickets for Texas Tech Red Raiders Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 10-0, the Texas Tech Red Raiders' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals, tipping off at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.
Upcoming Texas Tech games
Texas Tech's next matchup information
- Opponent: Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Location: United Supermarkets Arena
Top Texas Tech players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Bailey Maupin
|10
|15.8
|5.2
|4.4
|1.2
|0.2
|46.0% (46-100)
|36.2% (17-47)
|Jasmine Shavers
|10
|15.2
|5.9
|1.7
|1.8
|0.0
|43.7% (52-119)
|34.1% (15-44)
|Kilah Freelon
|10
|10.0
|7.0
|1.4
|0.9
|0.3
|56.5% (35-62)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Jordyn Merritt
|10
|7.9
|5.4
|1.4
|1.6
|1.1
|37.9% (33-87)
|22.2% (4-18)
|Elina Arike
|10
|5.5
|2.4
|1.0
|0.6
|0.5
|48.9% (22-45)
|22.2% (2-9)
