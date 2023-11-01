Where to Get Tony Pollard Cowboys Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It's not enough to simply be a fan of Tony Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for Pollard and your favorite team by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with Pollard's updated stats.
Head to Fanatics to buy Tony Pollard and Cowboys jerseys and other gear!
Tony Pollard 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|135
|529
|2
|3.9
|35
|29
|190
|0
Watch the Cowboys in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Pollard Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|15
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tony Pollard's Next Game
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Panthers -10.5
- Over/Under: 42 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.