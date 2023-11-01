Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the UT Arlington Mavericks! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UT Arlington Mavericks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

UT Arlington team leaders

Want to buy Shemar Wilson's jersey? Or another UT Arlington player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Shemar Wilson 7 15.9 10.6 1.1 0.3 1.9 DaJuan Gordon 7 10.3 9.0 3.4 1.6 0.1 Brandyn Talbot 7 9.0 2.4 2.7 0.6 0.0 Akili Vining 7 8.9 2.3 2.6 0.3 0.1 Makaih Williams 7 8.9 2.4 4.1 0.9 0.6 Kade Douglas 7 7.7 1.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 Dwayne Koroma 7 5.9 4.9 1.6 0.7 0.3 Aaron Cash 7 4.3 2.4 0.6 0.4 0.3 Fabio Basili 6 3.2 1.3 1.2 0.2 0.2 Freds Pauls Bagatskis 2 6.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0

UT Arlington season stats

UT Arlington has four wins so far this season (4-3).

The Mavericks are 4-1 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.

As far as its signature win this season, UT Arlington beat the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at home on November 6. The final score was 75-71.

The Mavericks have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

UT Arlington's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Mavericks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming UT Arlington games

Check out the Mavericks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Grand Canyon A 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 UNT Dallas H 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Air Force N 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Texas Tech A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 North Texas A 2:00 PM

Check out the Mavericks this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.