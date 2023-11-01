Buy Tickets for UT Arlington Mavericks Women's Basketball Games
A matchup at the Sam Houston Bearkats is next on the schedule for the UT Arlington Mavericks women (1-8), on Saturday, December 16 at 3:00 PM ET.
Upcoming UT Arlington games
UT Arlington's next matchup information
- Opponent: Sam Houston Bearkats
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum
Top UT Arlington players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Gia Adams
|9
|12.4
|2.4
|2.6
|1.6
|0.2
|37.3% (44-118)
|22.6% (7-31)
|Avery Brittingham
|9
|12.2
|8.6
|2.7
|1.9
|1.0
|46.0% (40-87)
|46.7% (7-15)
|Taliyah Clark
|9
|11.1
|3.2
|1.8
|0.9
|0.4
|38.8% (31-80)
|36.8% (14-38)
|Hannah Humphrey
|9
|7.8
|1.3
|1.0
|1.3
|0.2
|43.1% (28-65)
|37.1% (13-35)
|Nya Threatt
|9
|7.1
|2.4
|2.6
|0.3
|0.0
|25.4% (17-67)
|29.2% (7-24)
