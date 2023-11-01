Next up for the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) is a matchup at home versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15.

If you're looking to go to see the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming UT Rio Grande Valley games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 Texas A&M-CC H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Chicago State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Incarnate Word H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 SFA H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Abilene Christian A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Seattle U H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Utah Valley H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 UT Arlington A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Tarleton State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Cal Baptist H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Utah Tech A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Southern Utah A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 SFA A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Abilene Christian H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 UT Arlington H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UT Rio Grande Valley's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Texas A&M-CC Islanders
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UT Rio Grande Valley's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UT Rio Grande Valley players

Shop for UT Rio Grande Valley gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Elijah Elliott 10 15.5 3.7 2.9 2.3 0.5 37.4% (52-139) 23.9% (11-46)
Ahren Freeman 10 11.1 6.1 0.4 0.3 0.8 57.9% (44-76) 0.0% (0-5)
Hasan Abdul-Hakim 9 11.7 5.6 4.0 1.2 1.0 50.7% (36-71) 31.3% (5-16)
Daylen Williams 10 8.3 6.1 2.7 1.4 0.3 50.8% (31-61) 30.0% (3-10)
JJ Howard 10 8.1 1.8 1.2 0.9 0.1 38.5% (25-65) 15.0% (3-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.