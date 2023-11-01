Buy Tickets for UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros Basketball Games
Next up for the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) is a matchup at home versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15.
Upcoming UT Rio Grande Valley games
UT Rio Grande Valley's next matchup information
- Opponent: Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top UT Rio Grande Valley players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Elijah Elliott
|10
|15.5
|3.7
|2.9
|2.3
|0.5
|37.4% (52-139)
|23.9% (11-46)
|Ahren Freeman
|10
|11.1
|6.1
|0.4
|0.3
|0.8
|57.9% (44-76)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Hasan Abdul-Hakim
|9
|11.7
|5.6
|4.0
|1.2
|1.0
|50.7% (36-71)
|31.3% (5-16)
|Daylen Williams
|10
|8.3
|6.1
|2.7
|1.4
|0.3
|50.8% (31-61)
|30.0% (3-10)
|JJ Howard
|10
|8.1
|1.8
|1.2
|0.9
|0.1
|38.5% (25-65)
|15.0% (3-20)
