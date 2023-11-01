Buy Tickets for UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros Women's Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders is next on the schedule for the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women (0-8), on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET.
Upcoming UT Rio Grande Valley games
UT Rio Grande Valley's next matchup information
- Opponent: Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse
Top UT Rio Grande Valley players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Iyana Dorsey
|8
|16.9
|1.5
|2.5
|1.8
|0.4
|30.2% (35-116)
|25.5% (13-51)
|Kade Hackerott
|8
|10.1
|8.1
|2.6
|1.0
|0.8
|31.8% (27-85)
|19.0% (4-21)
|Arianna Sturdivant
|8
|9.4
|3.0
|0.4
|1.1
|0.3
|38.2% (26-68)
|31.1% (14-45)
|Charlotte O'Keefe
|8
|7.3
|6.6
|1.3
|1.0
|1.1
|41.0% (25-61)
|22.2% (2-9)
|Mele Kailahi
|7
|8.1
|4.7
|0.7
|1.6
|0.1
|37.2% (16-43)
|30.8% (8-26)
