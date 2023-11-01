With a record of 4-5, the UTEP Miners' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Portland Pilots, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming UTEP games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Portland H 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 UIC N 11:00 AM
Thu, Dec 21 Illinois N 1:15 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Southern Utah H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 New Mexico State H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Florida International H 2:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Middle Tennessee A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Western Kentucky A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Louisiana Tech H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Sam Houston H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Jacksonville State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Liberty A 1:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 New Mexico State A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Western Kentucky H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Middle Tennessee H 3:00 PM

UTEP's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Portland Pilots
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Don Haskins Center

Top UTEP players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jane Asinde 8 16.0 9.5 1.0 2.0 0.4 42.9% (45-105) 30.8% (4-13)
Erin Wilson 9 12.4 8.2 1.0 1.3 0.0 40.9% (36-88) 18.2% (2-11)
Mahri Petree 9 8.4 2.8 1.4 1.0 0.4 41.7% (30-72) 34.8% (8-23)
Adhel Tac 9 7.7 4.6 1.0 0.4 0.1 40.7% (22-54) 50.0% (5-10)
Aaliyah Stanton 9 6.1 1.6 1.6 0.3 0.1 47.7% (21-44) 61.5% (8-13)

