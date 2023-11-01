When you're cheering on UTSA during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Roadrunners' women's team's recent numbers and trends, below.

UTSA team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sidney Love 6 13.3 3.5 2.2 1.8 0.3 Kyra White 6 11.8 5.5 3.7 1.2 1.0 Aysia Proctor 6 8.0 5.0 0.8 0.5 0.2 Elyssa Coleman 6 8.0 5.8 0.2 0.7 2.3 Maya Linton 6 6.7 6.2 0.3 1.7 0.0 Idara Udo 6 5.2 7.0 0.5 0.7 1.3 Cheyenne Rowe 6 2.8 3.3 0.5 0.0 0.2 Siena Guttadauro 5 2.4 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.0 Alexis Parker 6 1.8 1.3 0.8 0.7 0.2 Madison Cockrell 4 1.5 1.8 0.5 0.8 0.0

UTSA season stats

UTSA has put together a 4-2 record on the season so far.

The Roadrunners are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 3-2 on the road this year.

On November 10, UTSA captured its signature win of the season, a 58-55 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 101) in the RPI rankings.

This season, the Roadrunners have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on UTSA's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming UTSA games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Texas State H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 UTEP H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Houston H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Oregon A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Seattle U A 3:00 PM

