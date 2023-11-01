Currently 5-3, the UTSA Roadrunners' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Houston Cougars, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14.

Upcoming UTSA games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 Houston H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Oregon A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Seattle U A 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Temple A 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 East Carolina A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Wichita State H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Florida Atlantic A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Charlotte H 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 South Florida H 7:30 PM
Sun, Jan 21 UAB A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 SMU A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 North Texas H 7:30 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Tulane H 3:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 UAB H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Tulsa A 7:30 PM

UTSA's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Houston Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: UTSA Convocation Center

Top UTSA players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sidney Love 8 13.4 3.5 2.9 1.5 0.3 45.5% (35-77) 25.0% (5-20)
Kyra White 8 11.3 4.9 4.3 1.0 1.3 33.0% (30-91) 31.3% (10-32)
Elyssa Coleman 8 10.3 6.5 0.3 0.5 2.1 46.9% (38-81) 33.3% (1-3)
Aysia Proctor 8 6.8 5.4 0.9 0.4 0.4 50.0% (25-50) 16.7% (2-12)
Idara Udo 8 5.4 6.3 0.4 0.5 1.5 42.1% (16-38) -

