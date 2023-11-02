Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Bell County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hallettsville High School at Central Texas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waco University High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salado High School at Madisonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Madisonville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple High School at Copperas Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Copperas Cove, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Ellison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkhart High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Franklin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
